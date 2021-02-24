“As the winter surge of COVID-19 cases strained our contact tracing system, COVID Alert DE filled a big gap,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “It anonymously notified Delawareans of potential exposures to the virus and gave Delawareans good information to help keep their family, friends, and neighbors safe. I want to thank all of my fellow Delawareans who have downloaded this app to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”
A person with the app will receive an anonymous notification if they’ve been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The app is built on Bluetooth technology from Apple and Google.
Health officials stress that the app is not a substitute for basic public health precautionary measures, including mask-wearing and social distancing.
