Guillod remained jailed on $5 million bail.
Guillod’s defense attorney, Philip Cohen, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that his client had been arrested but could not offer further details.
Guillod was out on bail after surrendering in June to authorities in Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. The Santa Barbara County district attorney’s office has charged him with 11 felony counts involving four women, one of them a former assistant. The charges include rape, kidnap and rape of a drugged victim.
Prosecutors contend that he attacked the women in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
Guillod has denied those allegations.
