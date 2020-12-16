The Wisconsin Dells man, 52, is jailed in Columbia County until the appeal of his extradition is decided.
Defense attorney Christopher Van Wagner argued that Michigan extradition order should not be granted, saying Whitmer has a conflict of interest in the matter because she is the victim, WLUK-TV reported.
Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler rejected the defense’s line of reasoning.
“Mr. Higgins is not being deported to some third-world kangaroo court,” Hepler said during a Zoom hearing Tuesday. “He will enjoy all of the constitutional rights guaranteed to every American citizen, including due process of law.”
Higgins is among 14 men charged in the domestic terrorism case. The plotters planned to storm Michigan’s state Capitol building and kidnap officials, including the Democratic governor, officials said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.