The losses occurred while oil production rose 3% to 3.9 million barrels per day.

Oil prices have suffered due to a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China, which has raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Natural gas prices have also been low as a glut of the fuel in the U.S. floods the market.

The company earned 75 cents per share, down 49% from a year ago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD