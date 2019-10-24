The deck, surrounded by tall glass panels, is anchored on two sides of a skyscraper at 30 Hudson Yards.

A peek-a-boo portion of the floor allows for a dizzying selfie with the chasm beneath.

Visitors can even climb outdoor “skyline steps” from the 100th to 101st floor.

If a liquid courage is required, there’ll be a champagne bar on the 100th floor.

Tickets cost $36 to $38 for adults and $31 to $33 for kids.

