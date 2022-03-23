The pilot’s family identified him as Maj. Alexander Drummond, mission commander of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Drummond is the son of Gentner Drummond, a Tulsa attorney and a Republican candidate for Oklahoma attorney general.

“As a parent, the first thing I wanted to know when I received the news of the crash was, of course – is he OK?” Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “I’m relieved to know that Alexander is alive, receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”