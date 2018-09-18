Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) (Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. — During a disaster like Hurricane Florence, many emergency responders need to pinpoint the trouble spots so they can rescue people. For others, it’s more important to know where evacuees fled to escape the danger.

Some of those charities are using a disaster mapping tool recently developed by Facebook to help do that in North Carolina. The tool provides anonymous data to show locations that are shedding people and those that are gaining them. It tracks the movements of groups, but not individuals.

A nonprofit called Direct Relief provides medicine and supplies to health centers that serve the poor. Direct Relief uses the data to anticipate which community health centers will get more evacuees and what their medical needs will be.

A spokeswoman says Facebook provides the information at no charge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.