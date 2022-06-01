Placeholder while article actions load

Fagan is first woman to lead Coast Guard Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Adm. Linda Fagan was sworn in Wednesday by President Biden as the 27th commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, becoming the first woman to lead the service. With her appointment, Fagan also becomes the first female service chief in American history. Fagan, 58, succeeds Adm. Karl L. Schultz, who is retiring.

Fagan was previously vice commandant, a role she assumed last summer. Her decades of Coast Guard service include a tour on the heavy icebreaker Polar Star — the only woman aboard the ship — as well as assignments on every continent. She is also the Coast Guard’s first Gold Ancient Trident, which means she is the officer with the longest service record in the marine safety field.

— Felicia Sonmez

Los Angeles area faces water restrictions

New restrictions on outdoor water use went into effect for more than 6 million residents in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday. The rules, set by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, limit outdoor watering to one day per week in many jurisdictions — while others opted to stay below a volume limit — as authorities try to dramatically reduce urban water use amid the record-breaking drought fueled by the warming climate.

The goal is to cut water use by 35 percent as California is in its third consecutive year of severe drought, there is measly snowpack in the mountains, and reservoirs have dwindled to record lows. Water authorities have described the situation as an emergency requiring more severe restrictions than in the past — but they also warn they might be just a prelude to further cuts. If conditions don’t improve by September, Metropolitan Water District officials have warned they might ban outdoor water use entirely.

Since the new rules were announced in April, the drought in the West has not let up. The most recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 76 percent of the American West is experiencing severe to exceptional drought, an area home to some 55 million people. Major reservoirs along the Colorado River — such as Lake Mead and Lake Powell — are down to their lowest levels in decades.

— Joshua Partlow

Deputy won't face charges in shooting

Two court-appointed prosecutors declined Wednesday to charge a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in the 2016 fatal shooting of a man sleeping in a park, saying they didn’t believe they could defeat a self-defense argument.

The decision echoes a district attorney’s finding years ago that Joseph Mensah had acted in self-defense when he shot Jay Anderson Jr.

Mensah was a Wauwatosa police officer at the time but has since become a Waukesha County deputy.

The special prosecutors, Milwaukee attorney Scott Hansen and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke, spent months reviewing the case and repeatedly found they couldn’t overcome the self-defense argument.

Mensah came upon Anderson, who was 25, sleeping in a car after hours in a Wauwatosa park in June 2016. Mensah said he fired after Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat, and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm declined to charge Mensah later that year.

— Associated Press

