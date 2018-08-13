TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Republican candidate for the Florida Legislature is apologizing for saying she had a college degree that she didn’t complete, but says she will still stay in the race.

State House candidate Melissa Howard last week posted a photo of herself with a Miami University diploma after being accused of lying about her degree, but on Monday she said she made a mistake.

It’s also a mistake that might be a crime — it’s a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida to forge a diploma.

Howard didn’t answer calls, but she posted her apology in Facebook, saying “I made a mistake in saying that I completed my degree. What I did was wrong.”

She’s running for a seat representing parts of Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Early voting has begun in the Aug. 28 primary.

