Ohio

Fake weapons found hidden in state prison

State authorities confiscated three fake handguns, drawings of handguns, and a fake explosive device at a maximum-security prison in what they called “a very serious and unique situation.”

The first item found Tuesday night at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville was a phony explosive device built of grout shavings, copper wire from ear buds, batteries and a small radio, said JoEllen Smith, spokeswoman for the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The devices that resembled handguns were made of bars of soap, pieces of eyeglasses, battery casings and carbon paper, she said.

Events leading to the search began when an inmate called the Associated Press, warning of a potential hostage-taking plot. The AP contacted the State Highway Patrol, which investigated along with prison authorities.

The inmates involved were placed in restrictive housing, and the facility was back to normal Wednesday, Smith said.

Prisoners with fake weapons can pose the same kind of threat as robbers who claim to have guns in their pockets, whether real or not, said Richard Lichten, a jail and police practices expert.

— Associated Press

New York

Detective killed in police shootout

A New York City police detective died in a hail of police gunfire as officers faced off with a robbery suspect who had a fake gun and a long rap sheet, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Brian Simonsen was struck once in the chest Tuesday night. He and six other officers fired 42 times as Christopher Ransom charged toward the entrance of a T-Mobile store in Queens and simulated pulling the trigger of his imitation handgun, police said.

Another officer, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, was shot in the leg. The shooting started as he and two officers retreated from the store when Ransom, 27, came at them, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. Gorman’s condition was stable.

Ransom was wounded, and his condition was stable. He has been charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter, robbery, assault and menacing.

Ransom has been arrested at least 11 times since 2012, records show, and he was wanted by police in connection with a Jan. 19 robbery at a different cellphone store.

— Associated Press

Caged children placed in Texas foster care: Four malnourished siblings, all age 5 or younger, have been placed in foster care after authorities found them hungry and thirsty in a North Texas barn, two locked in a dog cage and the others smeared with excrement, authorities said Wednesday. The three boys and a girl were released from a hospital Tuesday evening, an official from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said. The official did not say whether the children were placed together or split up.

Driver dead after cross-state police chase: A man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and their 10-year-old daughter and then killing a man during an attempted carjacking was dead after a police chase through Missouri and Illinois, authorities said Wednesday. The chase ended in Greenville, Ill., after sheriff's deputies used stop sticks to deflate the tires on Leslie Austin's SUV. Authorities did not yet know whether Austin, 39, shot himself or was killed by law enforcement. Danielle Smith, 33, was shot several times and was in critical condition, Illinois State Police said. Their daughter wasn't hurt.

— From news services