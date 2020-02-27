Shares of Beyond Meat jumped 5% at the opening bell.
Restaurants have been rushing to add patties that mimic meat to their menus to try and boost sales. Burger King sells a Whopper stuffed with a patty from rival Impossible Foods. And coffee chain Dunkin’ already has a breakfast sandwich with a Beyond Meat patty.
Starbucks said its new sandwich, which also has egg and cheddar cheese, will be available at almost all its 1,500 Canadian stores in March. The patty is made from peas and brown rice and features a blend of fennel, rosemary and other spices.
The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so.
Not all have taken to fake meat. Earlier this year, Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons dropped a test of Beyond Meat patties at its 4,000 stores citing weak demand.
