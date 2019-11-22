Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, which is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Investigators said she died from multiple stab wounds.
Prosecutors have said they’re seeking the death penalty against O’Donnell, who is also charged with abusing a corpse and evidence tampering.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD