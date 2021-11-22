“It has been an honor to represent the Parkland families who, through their immeasurable grief, have devoted themselves to making the world a safer place,” their lead attorney, Kristina Infante, said in a statement. “Although no resolution could ever restore what the Parkland families lost, this settlement marks an important step toward justice.”
Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow died in the shooting, commended the FBI for accepting responsibility for its inaction, comparing it with the Broward County school district and sheriff’s office, the school security staff and psychologists who treated the shooter. He believes they all failed to stop the shooter and have ducked responsibility.
“The FBI has made changes to make sure this never happens again,” Pollack said.
Paul David Stern, the lead attorney defending the government, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
About five weeks before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, an FBI tip line received a call saying a former Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz, had bought guns and planned to “slip into a school and start shooting the place up.”
“I know he’s going to explode,” the caller told the FBI.
But that information was never forwarded to the FBI’s South Florida office, and Cruz was never contacted. He had been expelled from the school a year earlier and had a long history of emotional and behavioral problems.
Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last month to 17 counts of first-degree murder. He will receive either a death sentence or life in prison after a penalty trial that is scheduled to start in January.
— Associated Press
TRANSPORTATION
8 airline travelers face alcohol-related fines
U.S. regulators proposed $161,823 in fines against eight airline passengers for alleged alcohol-related misbehavior, saying the rate of unruly behavior on flights “remains too high.”
The highest penalty announced in a statement Monday was $40,823 against a traveler who flew with Southwest Airlines on April 15 from San Jose to San Diego. The Federal Aviation Administration alleges the person drank their own alcohol during the flight, then sexually assaulted the flight attendant. Police arrested the traveler at the arrival gate.
The FAA is enforcing stricter polices and is working with airports, airlines and unions to rein in a surge of misbehaving passengers this year. This week’s Thanksgiving holiday is expected to bring the number of travelers close to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.
The other fines ranged from $34,250 to $8,250, according to the FAA, which does not have the authority to file criminal prosecutions but is working with the FBI and the Justice Department.
The FAA this year has received about 300 reports of passenger disturbances due to alcohol and intoxication. Unruly behavior on flights has “dropped sharply,” the regulator said, adding that the current rate of 5.6 incidents per 10,000 flights is still too high.
— Bloomberg News