Yet now they face new difficulties. Keldy’s son, Mino, dropped out of school to help pay the rent on the house that six of them sharem where Keldy sleeps on the living room sofa. She wants to get a job, but is caring for her 7-year-old autistic niece and an unsteady 75-year-old mother, along with cooking and cleaning for the family. She sees drug use on the streets of the Kensington section of Philadelphia where they live.