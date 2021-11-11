As for Sanders’ death, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced in February that no charges would be filed. The 28-year-old Black man from Nashville was driving through southern Missouri in 2017 when he went to police in Charleston saying he needed psychiatric help. Hours later, as police held him while waiting to get him to a mental health facility, he created a disturbance, prompting then-Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson to lead a team of officers into the cell.