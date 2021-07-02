Former officer Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Daniel Hambrick, 25, in 2018 as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Delke will serve a three-year prison sentence. As part of the agreement, he won’t pursue parole or appeal the case. However, Delke’s defense team said he is likely to serve a year and a half in jail with standard credits.
Delke was about to face trial for a first-degree murder charge, but on Thursday, his attorney announced he had agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Hambrick’s family said they were not contacted or consulted and did not know about the plea deal until after it was done.
District Attorney Glenn Funk told reporters afterward that he informed Hambrick’s family attorney of the deal Wednesday and met with Vickie Hambrick on Thursday. He said he had to decide what was in the best interest for the state.
He said there was a “very large percentage” chance that the case would have ended in a hung jury, which he said would have meant the emotion seen in the courtroom Friday “would have been played out 100-fold.” Funk also called it “significant progress” that “tonight will be the first night Nashville has had a police officer in jail for shooting a Black man on duty.”
— Associated Press
Massachusetts
Man is charged in stabbing of rabbi
A man suspected of stabbing a rabbi several times near a Jewish day school in Boston was held without bail Friday at his arraignment pending a hearing.
Khaled Awad, 24, pleaded not guilty to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer in connection with the Thursday afternoon stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.
The attorney who represented Awad on Friday could not be reached for comment.
Awad has no record in Massachusetts but has faced charges of battery and theft in Florida, prosecutors said.
The motive for the stabbing remains unclear. District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at a vigil in support of Noginski on Friday that her office has opened a civil rights investigation to determine whether the stabbing is a hate crime.
The suspect approached the rabbi with a gun and a knife while he was talking on the phone, sitting on the steps of the school, according to prosecutors. The suspect allegedly demanded the rabbi’s car keys, and Noginski ran across the street to a park where he was stabbed.
According to the court documents, when police located the suspect, he pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them. Three officers drew their firearms and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times, authorities said. The suspect then lowered his weapon and threw it to the ground.
The suspect kicked one of the officers in the stomach as he was being assisted into a transport vehicle for booking, police said.
— Associated Press