The family of 47-year-old Ulises Valladares had sued the FBI agent, alleging their loved one had been helpless as he was bound and blindfolded when the agent shot him shot in January 2018 as authorities entered a home where the man was being held. The FBI agent has told investigators he only fired when he thought a kidnapper had grabbed his rifle after the agent broke a window to get inside and didn’t know he was shooting Valladares.