The lawsuit filed by the family and the American Civil Liberties Union alleges doctors did not provide adequate treatment while Samimi was detained at the GEO facility in Aurora.

Authorities say Samimi was a legal resident but was detained in relation to a 12-year-old drug possession conviction.

GEO Group denies the allegations saying the facility is committed to providing a safe and secure environment.

The lawsuit was filed against GEO Group, not Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

