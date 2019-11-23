The post says Landen returned home with a limp and uneven legs from a two-time broken femur and has had “many physical therapies” to work on his walking.
The attack happened on April 12. Landen plunged 40 feet (12 meters) when he was randomly grabbed by Emmanuel Aranda and tossed over the railing.
Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
