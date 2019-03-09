BOSTON — Family and friends have gathered at a Boston church for the funeral of a 23-year-old woman who was kidnapped and killed following an outing for her birthday at a nightclub.

The service for Jassy Correia was being held Saturday morning at Saint Peter Parish in the Dorchester neighborhood. A private burial was to follow.

Correia, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was last seen leaving a Boston nightclub early on the morning of Feb. 24. Her body was found four days later in the trunk of a car driven by a Rhode Island man during a traffic stop by Delaware police.

Louis Coleman, of Providence, is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, a federal crime that carries the possibility of the death penalty upon conviction.

Messages seeking comment were left for Coleman’s lawyers.

