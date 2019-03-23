WILMINGTON, Del. — A family whose car was struck during a high-speed police chase from Wilmington to Philadelphia is still struggling more than two months after the crash.

The Delaware News Journal reports Pennsylvania State Police said no charges will be filed in the Jan. 9 crash on Interstate 95. The crash hurt two Wilmington officers and badly injured a Baltimore family.

Wilmington police Chief Robert Tracy promised an internal investigation into the chase, which reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. Tracy also pledged to “take a strong look” at the department’s high-speed chase policy.

Meghan Stone-Kirts and her 4-year-old son were hurt. The boy is receiving treatment for a brain injury at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Wilmington police were chasing a man tied to the Touch Money Gang. The suspect escaped.

