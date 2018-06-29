A memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week, in Minneapolis, Monday, June 25, 2018. Some community members are disputing authorities’ account that the black man had a gun before he was fatally shot by Minneapolis police, but a man who heard the shooting and saw the immediate aftermath said he saw a firearm near Thurman Blevins Jr.’s hand. The differing narratives prompted community leaders and officials to call for the swift release of body camera footage. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) (Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — Family members joined dozens of protesters to march and chant against the fatal police shooting of a black man in Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune says about 80 demonstrators chanted: “Six shots in the back! How you justify that!” at the rally Thursday night to decry the killing of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr.

Police have said Blevins was armed Saturday when he was shot. His family members and several witnesses have said he was carrying a bottle. The mayor has ordered police to release body camera video.

Some of Blevins’ relatives addressed the crowd Thursday. Joseph Blevins said Thurman Blevins, his younger brother, could make anybody smile and that he was grateful he was in his life.

