By Associated PressJuly 5, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDTDALLAS — Family lawyer: Army investigators have identified remains of soldier who vanished more than 2 months ago from Texas base.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy