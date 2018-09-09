At the Flight 93 National Memorial, people ring the chimes at the dedication of the Tower of Voices on Sunday. The tower in Shanksville, Pa., contains 40 wind chimes representing the 40 people who died in the crash of Flight 93 during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The event occurred nearly 17 years after passengers on the hijacked flight fought terrorists who then crashed the jetliner into a rural field. (Keith Srakocic/Pool/AP)

TEXAS

Lawyer: Dallas officer should be charged

An attorney for the family of Botham Shem Jean said there is enough evidence to charge a Dallas police officer who authorities say mistakenly entered Jean’s apartment and killed him.

Calls to arrest Amber Guyger intensified over the weekend as investigators held off on obtaining an arrest warrant on manslaughter charges. Dallas Police Chief Renée Hall said investigators needed more time to decipher what they have described as an unusual case of officer-involved shooting. The Texas Ranger Division, a separate agency that is investigating the case, had asked that the warrant be postponed.

The shooting has raised questions about whether Guyger, who is white, used deadly force against Jean, a naturalized U.S. citizen from the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, because he is black.

Jean, 26, was shot Thursday night in his unit in an apartment building near downtown Dallas. Police said Guyger, still in uniform after working a shift, went inside Jean’s apartment believing it was hers. Police have not said what transpired afterward, other than to say that Guyger fired her weapon. She called 911, and Jean died at a hospital.

Dallas civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt said that after speaking with officials, including Hall, he thinks there is enough evidence to arrest Guyger on suspicion of manslaughter.

— Kristine Phillips

CALIFORNIA

Wildfire closes section of highway for 5th day

A highway running the length of California remained closed for a fifth day Sunday near the Oregon border as a wildfire smothered rural forestlands in smoke and flame.

Officials were trying to determine whether it was safe to reopen a 45-mile section of Interstate 5 north of Redding. The fire has destroyed thousands of trees — some 70 feet tall — that could fall onto the highway that runs from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce.

Trucks and other traffic were using a smaller road that has added 100 miles or more and up to eight hours to the journey.

The stretch of highway closed Wednesday as flames flanked it and left the roadway littered with burnt and abandoned trucks.

Although the wrecks have been cleared, the 41,000-acre fire remained a threat as it chewed through timber and brush in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The blaze had devoured 63.9 square miles and was only 5 percent contained.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

9/11 airline's crew and passengers honored

The heroism of airline passengers and crew members who died when Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers crashed their plane into a Pennsylvania field was remembered Sunday with the dedication of a concrete-and-steel tower that will ring with wind chimes for every one of them at the spot where they fell to Earth.

Relatives of the 40 people killed during the terrorist attacks helped ring eight of what will eventually be 40 aluminum chimes at the Flight 93 National Memorial site, and former governor Tom Ridge said the Tower of Voices will be “an everlasting concert by our heroes.”

The dedication occurred nearly 17 years after passengers on the hijacked flight from New Jersey to California fought terrorists who then crashed the jetliner into a rural field.

— Associated Press

3 fatally shot at Detroit restaurant: Authorities say three young men were shot to death at a White Castle on Detroit's west side. Officer Vanessa Burt said two men entered the restaurant about 12:25 a.m. Sunday and shot the three victims, who were ages 25, 24 and 20. Investigators have no information on the attackers.

— Associated Press