MILTON, Del. — The family of a bicyclist who died in a collision with a vehicle driven by a Delaware state trooper during a chase says they are waiting for more information about what led to his death.

Richard Talbot’s family issued a statement Tuesday, saying they understand Talbot was a burglary suspect who was fleeing when the collision happened Saturday.

Anthony DiDomenicis, who is engaged to Talbot’s aunt, says the family still has unanswered questions.

State police have said a trooper driving a marked Chevrolet Tahoe attempted to stop Talbot, who ignored his commands. An investigation is ongoing.

The family’s statement says Talbot was an excellent tattoo artist and father to a daughter who was “his entire world.”

Asked Tuesday whether police have video of the collision, a state police spokesman did not answer the question and said he had no further updates about the investigation.

