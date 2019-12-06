Howse’s mother, cousin and a family friend are accused of providing him with food, housing and internet access while he was on the run. They’re charged with being accessories after the fact of escape and facilitation of escape. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Howse’s sister, Metro police told news outlets Friday.

The teens were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left to respond to a fight elsewhere at the facility, police said. The teens got onto an elevator and went through several doors to reach an exit.

Wright and Howse are now being kept separately from the other youth in the facility in nonadjacent cells, police said.

Police are still searching for two 17 year olds.

