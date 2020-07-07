Lee is scheduled to be the first federal inmate executed in 17 years. The 47-year-old was convicted of the 1996 murders of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

AD

The request to halt the trial was filed by Earlene Peterson, Nancy Mueller’s mother and Sarah’s grandmother; Kimma Gurel, who is Nancy Mueller’s sister and Sarah’s aunt; and Monica Veillette, who is Nancy Mueller’s niece and Sarah’s cousin. Peterson lives in Arkansas, while Gurel and Veillette live in Washington state.

AD

In the filing, the three say the federal government is putting them in the untenable position of risking their lives by traveling to Indiana for the execution while coronavirus cases surge nationwide.

— Associated Press

NEW MEXICO

Lab probes breach at plutonium facility

Officials at one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium.

AD

Los Alamos National Laboratory confirmed Monday that 15 workers were being evaluated after a breach involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the material. The incident happened in June.

The area inside the plutonium facility was secured, and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said in a statement sent to the Associated Press.

Los Alamos is preparing to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons. It’s facing of a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year.

AD

The June 8 incident was recently made public in a weekly report by inspectors with an independent safety board that monitors activities at federal labs around the country.

AD

According to the report, air monitors sounded when an employee pulled out of the box’s gloves after weighing and packaging plutonium oxide powder. Significant contamination was noted on his protective clothing, hair and skin. Nasal swabs were positive, and airborne radioactivity was documented in the room.

The inspector reported that radiation protection personnel successfully decontaminated the worker and that 14 other workers also were being monitored.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Shooting by Marine leads to base standoff

A Marine sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a two-hour standoff with military police Tuesday on a sprawling Marine Corps base in the Southern California desert, military officials said.

AD

AD

Shots were reported around 6:30 a.m., triggering an alert of a possible active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms, about 125 miles east of Los Angeles, said Capt. Nicole Plymale, a spokeswoman.

Military police found the Marine on a remote hillside on base and cordoned off the area, she said. They were communicating with the Marine when the individual sustained the self-inflicted gunshot wound around 8:30 a.m.

No one else was injured, and military police fired no shots during the standoff, Plymale said. The Marine was taken to a nearby medical facility.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted by midmorning, and the gates to the base reopened.

AD

About 8,500 people live on the sprawling base that covers 600,000 acres.

The Marine Corps is not releasing the Marine’s identity or gender at this time, Plymale said. Officials said they could not provide details about whether the initial shots were shot in the air or were targeted at anyone, or what the Marine’s possible motive was for the shooting.

AD