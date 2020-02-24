Officers had received reports just after 2 a.m. Sunday that a white Lexus was traveling southbound in a northbound lane, Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin said. Deputies were headed there when the crash was reported in the Midway area, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Savannah.
The driver of the Lexus, which had Florida license plates, also was killed, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White said. His identity has not yet been released.
