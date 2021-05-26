Hirschhorn said donations have already come in, and he has signed a contract to buy about 71 acres in Potosi in southwestern Wisconsin, including a small barn, a facility boys can sleep in, and land to grow crops and raise livestock. Modeled after Boys Farm in South Carolina, Hirschhorn said the plan is to “take these marginalized, at-risk young boys out of danger, where gangs and guns and violence pervades” and put them into a safe environment where they can learn about farming and “work as a team.”