ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Grieving relatives of a boy accidentally killed by his father while hunting in South Carolina say his organs have saved the lives of three other children.

News outlets report Vince Furtick says on Facebook that the kidneys and liver of his grandson, 9-year-old Colton Williams, have been donated. Family members say the kidneys went to two other children in South Carolina and the liver went to a child in Virginia.