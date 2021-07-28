The boy, identified only as Landen, was 5 years old when he was thrown nearly 40 feet (12.2 meters) to the ground by Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder. Aranda told investigators he went to the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall “looking for someone to kill” after women had rejected his advances.
The suit seeks unspecified damages. Mark Briol, an attorney for the family, said that while the child has made remarkable progress, the family has incurred more than $1.7 million in medical expenses and faces “ongoing medical and health challenges.”
Mall officials did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.