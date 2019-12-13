Cutshaw, a union representative, was waiting in rush hour traffic last week when officers ran up and opened fire from behind the cars of innocent bystanders. The officers were aiming at a UPS truck that had been hijacked by two cousins who had robbed a jewelry store and led police on a wild rush hour chase.

AD

Also killed were the UPS truck’s driver, Frank Ordonez, and the two suspects, Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill.

AD

The chase and final shootout were broadcast live on television.

Cutshaw was a representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union in Florida and worked as a field representative for the Government Supervisors Association of Florida, according to his family.

The law firm Morgan & Morgan, which is representing Cushshaw’s relatives, said family members want answers about what happened and why.

“We need to make sure this incident is not overlooked or swept under the rug,” said Adrian Mendiondo, an attorney for the family.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD