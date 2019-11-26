Fletcher, an African American, was fatally shot by Madison police on Oct. 27. D.A. Rob Broussard says the officers’ actions were justifiable.

Authorities released an image from bodycam footage of what appears to be Fletcher with a handgun, but his widow maintains he was unarmed.

The family has asked for the release of the full video, but authorities declined.

Marshall didn’t immediately comment. Broussard said Tuesday he hasn’t seen the letter.

