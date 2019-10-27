Police were looking for suspects in the shooting death of a pastor when they encountered Robinson in his car.
They arrested Robinson in Jackson on suspicion of resisting arrest, but then let him go.
Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes told the Clarion Ledger the department is awaiting findings from a Hinds County District Attorney’s investigation.
