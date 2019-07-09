This undated photo provided by the Lindsey family shows Jordan Lindsey, who was killed recently by sharks while snorkeling in the Bahamas. In a statement released Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Lindsey’s family called on tour companies to change their security protocols after alleging the tour company they used failed to provide enough aid during the shark attack that killed Lindsey on June 26, 2019. (Gianna Gabriele-Kasparek/Lindsey Family via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The family of a woman killed by sharks while on snorkeling in the Bahamas is calling on tour companies to change their security protocols after alleging the tour company they used failed to provide enough aid during the attack.

In a statement Tuesday, the family of 21-year-old Jordan Lindsey said when they booked a day excursion to Rose Island June 26, they assumed Sandy Toes would have procedures in place to help in the event of an emergency. The Lindseys say there were no staff members or guides in the water with the tour group, and that no one jumped in to help after a shark first attacked Jordan. They say that no staff mobilized to assist in any way and that the beach nearby wasn’t even evacuated following the attack.

Jordan’s mother Kami who was with her says she swam to Jordan and thought a boat would come get them out of the water, which didn’t happen. Two staff members then called over from a hill, telling them to swim towards them, but a shark came between them and again attacked Jordan. Kami dragged Jordan to shore where they were both pulled out of the water by staff.

The Lindseys say that once out of the water, no medical attention was provided to Jordan. They allege the tour group had no first aid kit or basic supplies for any type of injury.

When a boat finally arrived, it also had no medical or emergency supplies. A staff member waiting with Jordan and Kami helped them get into the boat which drove them to Nassau. The only thing the boat could provide were towels, which were used to cover Jordan’s legs. When the boat docked, Jordan and Kami were taken by ambulance to Doctor’s Hospital where Jordan was pronounced dead.

The family clarified only Jordan and her mother were snorkeling during the attack and that her siblings, father and girlfriend were not there to witness it. They say staff from Sandy Toes also failed to notify the other family members about the attack, and that they found out from overhearing conversations from others that had been snorkeling.

The Lindseys say they’re speaking out about the attack in hopes that mandatory safety measures are put in place for all excursion companies in the future. They say tour operations should designate someone whose sole job is to stand guard for predators, as well as snorkelers who may be in distress so they can be warned or helped immediately. They’re also asking for emergency plans to be put in place for all incidents, medical supplies on all tours and first aid training for all staff members.

Sandy Toes has not responded for a request for comment. Their website still allows for excursions to be booked.

