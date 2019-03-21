WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas county commission honored a sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty last year as a hero and announced his family will receive $300,000 in a worker’s compensation settlement.

The Sedgwick County Commission approved settlement payouts to Deputy Robert Kunze’s widow and young daughter on Wednesday, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Kunze was fatally shot on Sept. 16 while attempting to handcuff a man on suspicion of vehicle theft about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Wichita. The suspect, 29-year-old Robert Greeson, shot Kunz in his upper torso, above his protective vest. Greeson had a history of drug convictions.

Before Kunze collapsed, he shot and killed his attacker , likely saving the lives of two witnesses hiding nearby, said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter. Greeson died at the scene.

“Deputy Kunze was definitely a hero,” said David Dennis, the commission’s chairman. “He touched the lives of all the folks here in Sedgwick County. We honor his service.”

Kunze’s wife, Kathleen Kunze, reached the settlement amount during a March 14 hearing, according to the agreement. The county paid Kathleen Kunze a $30,000 check at the time, and she’ll soon receive the remaining $120,000 since the settlement has been approved.

Kunze’s daughter, Alyssa, will receive half of the money.

“Everyone worked tirelessly to make sure that we took care of and honored Deputy Kunze and took care of his family,” Dennis said. “This (settlement) is one of the steps in that process.”

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.