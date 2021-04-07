The family’s attorney, Terrence Polich, said someone at Memorial Veterans Hospital failed to make sure Perry got in a cab that had been called for him.
The 57-year-old father was found dead on New Year’s Eve 2018 in a downtown parking garage a day after he left the hospital. The temperature had dipped to 6 below zero Fahrenheit (21.1 below zero Celsius) the night before, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The settlement agreement does not include an admission of guilt or liability by the federal government, Polich said.
“I’m pleased with how seriously the government took this case,” Polich said. “Both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the VA.”
Perry had served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1984, when he was honorably discharged, according to the lawsuit.
