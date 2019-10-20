Ledyard was a teacher at a high school in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania. Her body was discovered July 23. Relatives say her death is being investigated as a homicide and that they have no idea how she ended up in the river.

An autopsy and toxicology report are pending.

Delaware State Police have previously asked anyone who saw Ledyard between 3 and 7 a.m. on July 23 to come forward.

