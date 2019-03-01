BOSTON — The family of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car after she went missing from a Boston nightclub says they want justice for her death.

Jassy Correia’s family confirmed her body was found Thursday. The driver of the car, Louis D. Coleman III, was taken into custody in Delaware.

Authorities say they have launched a homicide investigation.

Correia’s cousin, Katia Depina, told reporters the woman “went out to celebrate her birthday and never returned home.” Depina says her family wants “justice for her death.” Depina said she didn’t know Coleman.

Correia was the mother of a 2-year-old girl.

Officials spent Thursday searching Coleman’s Providence apartment and the surrounding area for evidence.

Correia was last seen early Sunday leaving the nightclub with a man.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.