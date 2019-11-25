HONOR, Mich. — The family of a suburban Detroit woman who disappeared from a cabin in northern Michigan last month is offering a $100,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Adrienne Quintal was reported missing from a cabin near Honor, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City. Her sister, Jenny Bryson, said Quintal called a family friend on Oct. 17 at 2:34 a.m. and said she was in a shootout with two men who were outside the cabin and that she had shot one in the face. She urged the friend to call the police.