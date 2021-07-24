WILMINGTON, Del. — Two years after a Delaware woman was found dead, her family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Relatives of Susan Morrissey Ledyard, whose body was found in the Brandywine River near downtown Wilmington in July 2019, told The News Journal for a story published Friday that they are desperate for someone to come forward with new information.

“For two years now, it’s been such a dark cloud of real, true-life horror,” Meg Morrissey Heinicke, one of Ledyard’s sisters, said. “We’re still hopeful because we talk to people who say it’s not unusual for cases to take several years to be solved, but it’s been really difficult.”

Delaware State Police Detective Daniel Grassi told the newspaper that while police have not released new information in the case in about a year, it’s not a cold case - it’s just unsolved.

Earlier this year, Ledyard’s family also created a scholarship in her honor at the school where she worked before she was killed. The first scholarship, awarded in June, went to one of Ledyard’s former students, the newspaper reported.