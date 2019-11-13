The attorney also asked that a scheduled February trial be postponed because it’s highly unlikely that claims against two teenage girls who were convicted of conspiracy for their roles in the attack will need to be tried.
Authorities say Joyner-Francis had a rare, undetected, heart condition. A medical examiner concluded that she died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.
