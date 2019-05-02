LOS ANGELES — Family says Peter Mayhew, actor who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died at age 74.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
