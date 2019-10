Body camera video showing two officers searching the home from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One shot is then fired through a window. Atatiana Jefferson was killed.

Jefferson’s family says Jefferson was watching her nephew at the time and they don’t understand why police would have shot her.

