BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The family of a man killed by police who apparently mistook him for the gunman in a mall shooting have asked the Alabama attorney general to meet with them and release video of the shooting.

The parents of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. held a Monday news conference to ask for an update on the investigation.

The 21-year-old was killed by a Hoover police officer responding to a shooting at a mall Nov. 22. Police initially described Bradford as the gunman but later said they were mistaken. Police said Bradford had a gun as officers responded.

April Pipkins, Bradford’s mother, said “all I’m asking for is the truth.”

Ben Crump, a lawyer for the family, said there’s “great mistrust” because of a lack of transparency.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall took over the investigation from the local district attorney.

