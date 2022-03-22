Waltman was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital. She had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack, her family said.
“She didn’t deserve it. She was a good person. She helped everybody,” Green said.
According to Green, the dogs live in the area and there is a ‘Beware of Dogs’ sign on the property. The dogs have been seized by animal control for Abbeville County, where the attack occurred, authorities said.
“She has a long road ahead of her and will need medical and financial help,” the family said an online post requesting prayers and donations.
Capt. Tripp Crosby said the incident remains under investigation.