Waltman was airlifted with serious injuries to a hospital. She had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack, her family said.

“She didn’t deserve it. She was a good person. She helped everybody,” Green said.

According to Green, the dogs live in the area and there is a ‘Beware of Dogs’ sign on the property. The dogs have been seized by animal control for Abbeville County, where the attack occurred, authorities said.

“She has a long road ahead of her and will need medical and financial help,” the family said an online post requesting prayers and donations.