Family sues Bowling Green State University over hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity sued Bowling Green State University on Thursday, alleging the Ohio school knew about but didn’t stop hazing in Greek life there and should be held responsible.
The family’s wrongful death complaint seeks compensatory damages and references a desire for more proactive measures to stop hazing on college campuses.
Foltz’s death already led to criminal convictions for several fraternity members and tougher penalties for hazing in Ohio. The university made changes, too, including hiring a hazing prevention coordinator and expelling the fraternity Foltz was joining.
His parents have settled part of a wrongful death lawsuit against the fraternity and several of its members for at least $4 million.