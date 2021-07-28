The documents say Vallow was killed when he went to pick up his son at his estranged wife’s home in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler on July 11, 2019. He wanted to carry out a mental health intervention on his wife, but she was tipped off to the plan, leading her and her brother to concoct their own plot, investigators said. Her brother claimed he acted in self-defense after Vallow attacked him with a baseball bat, but his account of the killing has been called into question by investigators. He later died, intensifying the mystery.