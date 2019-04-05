FILE - This 1993 file photo shows Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of the US rock band Nirvana. On Friday, April 5, 2019, people gathered throughout the day at Viretta Parkin in Seattle, leaving flowers, candles and written messages on the 25th anniversary of Cobain’s death. Cobain, whose band Nirvana rose to global fame amid Seattle’s grunge rock years of the early 1990s, shot himself on April 5, 1994 in his home near Lake Washington. (Mark J.Terrill, File/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — On the 25th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, dozens of people are leaving flowers, candles and written messages at a Seattle park near the house where the music icon killed himself.

Cobain’s band, Nirvana, rose to global fame amid the city’s grunge rock years of the early 1990s. The frontman died April 5, 1994, in his home in a wealthy neighborhood near Lake Washington.

Fans trekked Friday to nearby Viretta Park, leaving memorials on benches. Flowers mixed with handwritten phrases like “thank you for your art” and “find your place.”

In an essay on the Crosscut news website, Cobain biographer Charles R. Cross wrote that few Seattle musicians “have been as tied to Seattle in the mind of the popular zeitgeist as Kurt Cobain.”

