Dicken Crane, owner of the farm, told The Berkshire Eagle that he was working Friday evening when he turned around and the display was on fire. No one was injured.
Authorities said Saturday that Lonnie Durfee, 49, has been charged with burning personal property. He’s expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday and it was not immediately clear on Saturday whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.
Crane said they expected the display to be vandalized, but never imagined it would be set on fire.
“We’re not afraid,” Crane told The Boston Globe.
